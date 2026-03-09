Skip to Content
Weather

Fire Danger returns

KRDO
By
New
Published 4:01 PM

Today: Red flag warning conditions are in place until 7 pm for a variety of Southern Colorado Locations including Pueblo and Colorado Springs. A slight westerly warm wind is proving mild overnight lows in the high 30s or 40s. Relative humidity is around 10-20 percent until the evening.

Tomorrow: Conditions are favorable to see more fire danger. Winds stay breezy and relative humidity drops to below 10 percent at times. A cut off low has the potential to bring a few small southerly showers through Las Animas County and out towards the east after 6 pm. Temperatures overall stay warm with highs in the 70s.

Wednesday: Relative Humidity goes back to stable with increased cloud cover. High temperatures cool to the 50s prompting less dry conditions across the region.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.