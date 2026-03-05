Winter Weather Advisories for some

Today: Red Flag Warning conditions continue until 7 pm for southeastern Colorado with relative humidity dropping below 10 percent at times. Winds will be 20-30 mph gusts through the evening. Mountain snow will begin for the Northern Mountains tonight around 8-9 pm. Temperatures are warm in the 60s-70s.

Tomorrow: Winter Weather Advisory begins for the northern part of El Paso County from 6 am until midnight. Blowing snow comes in from the north bringing 5-8 inches for areas in Teller and Fremont County and 3-5 inches for the northern areas of El Paso County. Snow showers break apart over Colorado Springs early, but linger over the interstate and mountains until late. Travel will be difficult due to the high accumulations and blowing snow.

Saturday: Temperatures creep back up after a chilly Friday with temperatures in the 50s.