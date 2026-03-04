Skip to Content
End of week snow

Today: Temperatures warm to the 60s for most areas. Winds stay mild through the evening and skies stay clear.

Tomorrow: Dry fuels prompt fire danger for a majority of the region. Red Flag Warning conditions are in place from 10 am until 7 pm. Relative humidity will get as low at 5% percent at times with gusts up to 50 mph. Temperature will be above average with El Paso County in the high 60s and a lot of southern Colorado in the 70s. Some of the warmest regions will warm up to 80 degrees including Lamar. Snow showers begin for the mountains through the evening after 4 pm.

Friday: We have two systems rolling through, the first will arrive through the early morning hours around 4 am and El Paso County is expected to see 1-2" by 10 am. The second snow system will hit later that evening around 7-8 pm. The second system will be heavier snow fall causing larger accumulations.

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

