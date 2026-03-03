Skip to Content
Signs are pointing toward snow

TODAY: RED FLAG WARNINGS have been issued for Huerfano, Las Animas Counties, where we will see gustier winds around 25-30 MPH and extremely low relative humidity until 7:00 p.m. While Southern Colorado stays dry through Monday night, rain continues through the evening for El Paso and Pueblo Counties. The precipitation through tonight will mostly be rain with a snow rain mix at 8 pm and the best chance to get snow at 10 pm.

TUESDAY: Temperatures return to mild and 60 bringing potential fire danger for the southern spots without any moisture relief.

EXTENDED: Wednesday and Thursday warm up and dry out with highs back in the 60s and 70s. System #2 moves in late Thursday, once again spreading snow across the High Country first before some of this moisture is expected to spread eastward, impacting those along I-25 and across the Plains Friday as highs drop to the 40's for many. Colorado Springs could have 2 inches by 10 am on Friday morning.

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

