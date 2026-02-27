Skip to Content
Weather

A warm and mild weekend ahead

krdo
By
New
Published 4:09 PM

TODAY: Red Flag Warnings extend into Friday with warm, dry and windy conditions again. Gusty 20 MPH winds are possible from noon to 5 p.m. in Colorado Springs. We're forecasting clear skies and afternoon highs in the high 60s in Colorado Springs and low 70s in Pueblo and across the Plains. Refrain from outdoor burning.

TOMORROW: Highs will be similar to Friday. It'll be breezy with scattered Southern and Central Mountain showers approaching from the west by 3 p.m. Meanwhile, some clouds and a couple of showers are possible along I-25 in the afternoon.

EXTENDED: Highs cool a few degrees Sunday. Expect increasing cloud cover with more isolated PM showers. The incoming system appears to bring cooler temps in the 50's but minimal precipitation to I-25 on Monday, with higher precipitation chances on Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.