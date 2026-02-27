A warm and mild weekend ahead

TODAY: Red Flag Warnings extend into Friday with warm, dry and windy conditions again. Gusty 20 MPH winds are possible from noon to 5 p.m. in Colorado Springs. We're forecasting clear skies and afternoon highs in the high 60s in Colorado Springs and low 70s in Pueblo and across the Plains. Refrain from outdoor burning.

TOMORROW: Highs will be similar to Friday. It'll be breezy with scattered Southern and Central Mountain showers approaching from the west by 3 p.m. Meanwhile, some clouds and a couple of showers are possible along I-25 in the afternoon.

EXTENDED: Highs cool a few degrees Sunday. Expect increasing cloud cover with more isolated PM showers. The incoming system appears to bring cooler temps in the 50's but minimal precipitation to I-25 on Monday, with higher precipitation chances on Tuesday.