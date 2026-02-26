Ending the workweek with more fire danger

Today: 30 mph gusts prevail through the areas of I-25 as well as the southeastern plains. Red Flag Warning conditions are in place for El Paso, Teller, Fremont, Pueblo, Huerfano, and Las Animas Counties until 6 pm. Temperatures were warm with most areas getting up to 70 degrees. Colorado Springs stayed in the 60s.

Tomorrow: The morning temperatures will be freezing for most or right above freezing. Conditions warm up to the 60s for the afternoon. The best time to get outside is the morning before the 30 mph gusts take over. Another Red Flag Warning is in place from 11 am until 6 pm due to the mix of winds with relative humidity dropping below 20 percent at times.

Saturday: The weekend brings rain for some. The high country gets a shower that comes in from the south and the eastern plains see a slight chance to get a small shower late Saturday night.