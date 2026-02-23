Warm and windy conditions prompt fire danger

Today: A warm evening with most areas in the 60s. Some areas warm enough to see 70, including Canon City. Winds are mainly over the high country, leaving the south with a calm breeze for now.

Tomorrow: The warm and dry weather catches up to the fire danger. Red Flag Warning conditions will be in place from 10 am until 6 pm because of the increase in winds. Gusts will be up to 35 mph. Some of the warmest temperatures of the week come Tuesday evening with most areas in the 70s.

Wednesday: The winds increase as we roll into Wednesday, bringing the possibility to get 45 mph gusts. Moisture enters the atmosphere, mainly bringing precipitation to the high county. However, a small shower is possible Wednesday night for El Paso County. There will likely be red flag warnings in place for a majority of this day as well. Temperatures remain warm with some areas in the 70s but El Paso County cools to the high 60's.