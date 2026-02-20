Skip to Content
Weather

Tame weekend weather after a busy week

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:46 PM

Today: Spotty snow showers persist over the eastern plains. There is a small amount of convective potential behind the precipitation which could prompt a small rumble of thunder. Wind gusts are still high for the southern areas, 40-50 mph gusts. Temperatures are much colder with the highs only getting into the 30s for El Paso County and the low 40s for many other regions.

Tomorrow: Very cold morning temperatures in the teens for many. Colorado Springs morning temperature is 12 degrees. Winds finally die down. There is a chance to see isolated 20 mph gusts over the mountains. Temps are still on the colder side but slightly warmer than Friday. Little to no precipitation across Colorado.

Sunday: Winds remain calm and temperatures warm back up to 50s for El Paso County. Many other southeastern regions are warmer. The beginning of a warming trend.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.