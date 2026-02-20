Tame weekend weather after a busy week

Today: Spotty snow showers persist over the eastern plains. There is a small amount of convective potential behind the precipitation which could prompt a small rumble of thunder. Wind gusts are still high for the southern areas, 40-50 mph gusts. Temperatures are much colder with the highs only getting into the 30s for El Paso County and the low 40s for many other regions.

Tomorrow: Very cold morning temperatures in the teens for many. Colorado Springs morning temperature is 12 degrees. Winds finally die down. There is a chance to see isolated 20 mph gusts over the mountains. Temps are still on the colder side but slightly warmer than Friday. Little to no precipitation across Colorado.

Sunday: Winds remain calm and temperatures warm back up to 50s for El Paso County. Many other southeastern regions are warmer. The beginning of a warming trend.