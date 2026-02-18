High fire danger continues

Today: The Red Flag Warning in place for eastern Colorado is set to expire at 7 pm. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are still possible through the evening. Winds slow bringing the gusts down to 20-25 mph through the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the 50s for areas down the interstate and 60s for areas over the eastern plains. Relative humidity drops below 20 percent at times keeping the red flag warning in place until 7 pm.

Tomorrow: During the morning temperatures will be below freezing with 18 degrees being the low for Colorado Springs. Most other southeast locations will be in the 20s for the morning. For the highs temperatures stay right about average with most in the 40s. 30-40 mile per hour gusts continue through the evening prompting a red flag warning until 7 pm.

Friday: The mountains see another burst of snow bringing colder conditions for the southeast. The high temperatures in El Paso County will only get up to the 30s with most other areas staying in the 40s. With the colder temperatures the likelihood to get a dusting of snow grows in Colorado Springs. Spotty snow showers are possible from 10am until 12pm. Areas over the I-25 are likely to get a dusting. Wind gusts will increase through the evening bringing 30-40 mile per hour gusts over the southern areas.