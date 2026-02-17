Skip to Content
Weather

Blowing dust expected to continue

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:58 PM

Today: The Red Flag Warning in place for eastern Colorado is set to expire at 7 pm. Gusty 25-35 mph conditions continue until 6 pm, then the winds slow bringing the gusts down to 20-25 mph. Temperatures are mild with high slightly above average. Temperatures will likely be below 50 degrees after 4 pm and then below 40 after 7 pm.

Tomorrow: Another surge of mountain snow begins through the early morning hours of Wednesday. As the system travels East there is a chance to get rain in Colorado Springs late morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s for the areas down I-25 and 60s for the east. Wind gusts will be 20-25 mph, blowing dust is still as concern.

Thursday: Thursday is calm for mountain snow and precipitation, with temperatures between the 40s and 50s. Winds are looking mild.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.