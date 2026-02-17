Blowing dust expected to continue

Today: The Red Flag Warning in place for eastern Colorado is set to expire at 7 pm. Gusty 25-35 mph conditions continue until 6 pm, then the winds slow bringing the gusts down to 20-25 mph. Temperatures are mild with high slightly above average. Temperatures will likely be below 50 degrees after 4 pm and then below 40 after 7 pm.

Tomorrow: Another surge of mountain snow begins through the early morning hours of Wednesday. As the system travels East there is a chance to get rain in Colorado Springs late morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s for the areas down I-25 and 60s for the east. Wind gusts will be 20-25 mph, blowing dust is still as concern.

Thursday: Thursday is calm for mountain snow and precipitation, with temperatures between the 40s and 50s. Winds are looking mild.