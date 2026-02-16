Skip to Content
Weather

Windy and dry conditions prompt fire danger

KRDO
By
Published 5:18 AM

Today: A very warm and dry day for Southern Colorado with temperatures getting in the 70s for many in the plains as well as Pueblo County. Temperatures in El Paso County will likely stay in the high 60s. Relative humidity will be low which is why a red flag warning has been placed over a majority of southeastern Colorado including Colorado Springs from 11 am until 6 pm with 20-25 mph gusts.

Tomorrow: Windy conditions accelerate prompting extreme fire danger and red flag warnings for southeastern Colorado from 10 am until 7 pm. Wind gusts will be above 40 mph at times. Mountain areas will also be windy with overnight snowy conditions.

Wednesday: Snow lingers through the mountains bringing some of the most snow all season for skiers. Slights chance to get a dusting of snow in El Paso County through the morning.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.