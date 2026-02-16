Windy and dry conditions prompt fire danger

Today: A very warm and dry day for Southern Colorado with temperatures getting in the 70s for many in the plains as well as Pueblo County. Temperatures in El Paso County will likely stay in the high 60s. Relative humidity will be low which is why a red flag warning has been placed over a majority of southeastern Colorado including Colorado Springs from 11 am until 6 pm with 20-25 mph gusts.

Tomorrow: Windy conditions accelerate prompting extreme fire danger and red flag warnings for southeastern Colorado from 10 am until 7 pm. Wind gusts will be above 40 mph at times. Mountain areas will also be windy with overnight snowy conditions.

Wednesday: Snow lingers through the mountains bringing some of the most snow all season for skiers. Slights chance to get a dusting of snow in El Paso County through the morning.