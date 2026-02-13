A wet end to the work week

Today: The commute home from work could be wet with pockets of light rain beginning at 2 and heavier larger showers after 5 pm. I-25 stays wet with the stay staying to areas above 7,000 feet elevation and the rain hanging out at all the eastern areas. The snow showers are heaviest over the front range but many surrounding areas will get a dusting.

Tonight: Through the overnight hours shower linger with the palmer divide moisture turning to a snow rain mix. Temperatures stay mild despite the rainfall.

Tomorrow: Showers linger until 9 am for the east. All areas clear out by 10 am and more sunshine is in store for the weekend. Temperatures hang in the low 60s for the plains and high 50s for El Paso County. Mountain communities will be slightly cooler.