Skip to Content
Weather

A wet end to the work week

KRDO
By
Published 3:53 PM

Today: The commute home from work could be wet with pockets of light rain beginning at 2 and heavier larger showers after 5 pm. I-25 stays wet with the stay staying to areas above 7,000 feet elevation and the rain hanging out at all the eastern areas. The snow showers are heaviest over the front range but many surrounding areas will get a dusting.

Tonight: Through the overnight hours shower linger with the palmer divide moisture turning to a snow rain mix. Temperatures stay mild despite the rainfall.

Tomorrow: Showers linger until 9 am for the east. All areas clear out by 10 am and more sunshine is in store for the weekend. Temperatures hang in the low 60s for the plains and high 50s for El Paso County. Mountain communities will be slightly cooler.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.