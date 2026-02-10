Skip to Content
Weather

Mountain snow tomorrow

KRDO
By
Published 3:36 PM

Today: Mild and dry conditions as Southern Colorado settles back into the 60s with a breeze. A bit of snow grazed the north mountains today. accumulations are light for now. There is more snow coming tomorrow.

Tonight: Temperatures slide down into the 30s after 7 pm as the winds also die down. Areas along the continental divide will get on and off snow showers.

Tomorrow: The western mountains have consistent snow snow showers from Wednesday morning until Thursday morning. The peak areas could have a foot of snow by the end of Thursday morning. Temperatures for southern Colorado stay mild in the 60s and dry but with some 20-25 mph wind gusts.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.