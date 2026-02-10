Mountain snow tomorrow

Today: Mild and dry conditions as Southern Colorado settles back into the 60s with a breeze. A bit of snow grazed the north mountains today. accumulations are light for now. There is more snow coming tomorrow.

Tonight: Temperatures slide down into the 30s after 7 pm as the winds also die down. Areas along the continental divide will get on and off snow showers.

Tomorrow: The western mountains have consistent snow snow showers from Wednesday morning until Thursday morning. The peak areas could have a foot of snow by the end of Thursday morning. Temperatures for southern Colorado stay mild in the 60s and dry but with some 20-25 mph wind gusts.