Warm and Dry For Now, But Snow Returns Next Week!

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear skies are expected tonight with lows dropping into the 20s and 30s.

Tomorrow: High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern in Colorado, so another warm and dry day is expected. Lower elevations can expect highs in the 60s with 50s in our local mountain communities. It will likely become a bit breezy for some during the afternoon, but I anticipate another Spring-like day for Southern Colorado - so plan to spend some time outside enjoying it!

Next Week: Monday will be the warmest day of the week with many in Southern Colorado getting into the 60s and even 70s! A cold front is set to move through on Tuesday which will drop temperatures back into the 40s and 50s, but while there could be a stray shower on Tuesday in the mountains, it does not appear that this wave is going to generate much in the way of moisture. Our next significant weather maker will begin to approach Colorado on Wednesday, bringing snow to the high country. While the mountains will see the bulk of the action on Wednesday, there is the potential for a stray rain/snow shower to drop off the eastern mountains and briefly impact areas along the I25 corridor - should this happen, I don't anticipate any of these showers to have major travel impacts. As this system continues to develop and meander northeastward across the country, it will be on the backside that we will get our best chance of snow for the lower elevations late Thursday into Friday with a cold front that is also expected. It is too early to determine impacts or exact timing of this system, but we will be tracking it closely as it evolves and heads our way - models are starting to trend in a direction that suggest this storm may not end up being a big snow-producer, unfortunately for those of you hoping, but check back for updates as the week progresses!