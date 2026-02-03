Light moisture before the warm up

Today: After 3 pm a spotty light rain/snow mix is entering El Paso county. The precipitation will be light but linger into the evening. Low hanging clouds will continue as well as 20-30 mph wind gusts. Temperatures stay mostly in the 40s.

Tonight: Scattered small rain showers continue over the eastern plains until about 10 pm. Winds wind down with the moisture but the clouds hang around through the night. Temperatures drop into the 30s when the sun goes down.

Tomorrow: Another partly cloudy day with no precipitation expected. The last chilly day in the 40s before a warm up begins on Thursday.