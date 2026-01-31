Sunshine is Back in our Forecast!

Westerly winds have blown back the early morning fog in Southeast Colorado, and mid afternoon temperatures have warmed up back into the upper 40s to lower 50s. A dry high pressure system over Utah continues to push milder and drier air into the region, and that will keep skies clear throughout the night and for all day Sunday.

Clear skies overnight will mean temperatures below freezing, in the low to mid 20s. Overnight temperatures in the San Luis Valley will be even colder wit forecast lows in the single digits. The temperature in Alamosa will drop down to 7 degrees.

Expect sunshine for Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. We could see a few high temperatures in the lower 60s over parts of the Southeastern Plains too.

Monday through Wednesday will feature a mix of high clouds and sunshine, but daytime temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There's a slight chance for overnight snow flurries in Colorado Springs, and Monument Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The rest of the week will be mild and dry.