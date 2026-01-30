Warm weekend ahead

TODAY: It’s a cold start this morning with temperatures in the low 20s, and we’ll stay in the 20s until about 9–10 AM. By this afternoon, temperatures warm into the 50s across much of Southern Colorado with plenty of sunshine. A low pressure system moving in from the Great Lakes will bring the eastern plains the chance for freezing fog later this evening.

TONIGHT: That Great Lakes low continues to impact the eastern plains, keeping the potential for freezing fog in place through the evening hours. A ridge of high pressure builds overhead, leading to mostly clear skies, though northern areas could still see a few isolated flurries. Winds on the eastern plains will be gusty at times, with gusts up to 20 mph.

TOMORROW: Clear skies continue with another comfortable day ahead. High temperatures remain in the 50s and will continue to warm as we head into Sunday. Relative humidity stays above 20 percent, keeping fire danger concerns low.