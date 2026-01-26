Skip to Content
Weather

Warmer weather begins

KRDO
By ,
New
Published 3:08 PM

TODAY: Icy and poor road conditions took over this morning, however the sun and above freezing temperatures came out to melt a lot of the recent ice and snow. Areas in El Paso and Pueblo County received about 0.5-1" on snow in the past 25 hours. The extreme cold and low temperatures caused the falling snow to freeze to the roads. Even as the roads clear out the rest of the day will have some 20-30 mph wind gusts.

TONIGHT: Precipitation is out of the question but freezing cold temperatures are hanging around. Overnight lows will be in the teens for Southern Colorado dropping to 17 degrees for Colorado Springs.

TOMORROW: Winds die down and Tuesday is left with just a breeze. Skies remain clear with temperatures between mostly in the 40s with a few spots including Pueblo County reaching 50 degrees.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

Author Profile Photo

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.