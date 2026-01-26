Warmer weather begins

TODAY: Icy and poor road conditions took over this morning, however the sun and above freezing temperatures came out to melt a lot of the recent ice and snow. Areas in El Paso and Pueblo County received about 0.5-1" on snow in the past 25 hours. The extreme cold and low temperatures caused the falling snow to freeze to the roads. Even as the roads clear out the rest of the day will have some 20-30 mph wind gusts.

TONIGHT: Precipitation is out of the question but freezing cold temperatures are hanging around. Overnight lows will be in the teens for Southern Colorado dropping to 17 degrees for Colorado Springs.

TOMORROW: Winds die down and Tuesday is left with just a breeze. Skies remain clear with temperatures between mostly in the 40s with a few spots including Pueblo County reaching 50 degrees.