Tracking snow by the end of the week

TODAY: Conditions are cold through the morning with temps staying in the 20s until around 10 am. Highs today bounce between the high 40s with many areas reaching the 50s. Winds will be mild but still breezy at times. Freemont County continues to see the highest winds from 20-25 mph gusts which has prompted a red flag warning from 11 am until 6 pm for Fremont, Teller, and the western most part of El Paso County.

TONIGHT: The overnight lows drop back into the teens with wind chill causing the temps to feel like single digit cold.

TOMORROW: Thursdays temperatures drop down slightly lower as the atmosphere prepares to welcome a low pressure system from the south bringing snow for Friday.

FRIDAY: Snowy conditions creep in from the south early that causes 4-8" of snow for Pueblo County and 1-2" for El Paso County.