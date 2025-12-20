A very merry but dry Christmas for Southeast Colorado

A weak, "Back Door" cold front has dropped into the region, and cool temperatures are the result for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Mid-afternoon temperatures were in the 50s to lower 60s, but now it's a bit chilly out there, with most temperatures hovering near 40 degrees.

A few clouds drifted over the Palmer Divide with the cooler air, but they'll be gone during the overnight hours. Expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with daytime temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. If you're planning a trip up into the high country, winds will generally be from the west at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Wednesday and Thursday, Christmas Day will be unusually mild with daytime high temperatures in the lower 60s for Colorado Springs. We'll be watching for record high temperatures for places like Trinidad and Springfield, where temperatures could push up to near 80 degrees, but lots of snow is expected for most of the mountains west of the Continental Divide, where up to 20 inches of snow can be expected by Friday.