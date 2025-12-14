Skip to Content
More Warm and Dry Weather for Southeast Colorado

The jet stream is well to the north of Colorado, and all Pacific weather systems that could bring any moisture to the region are detouring well away from this. Since we see no real change to this weather pattern, we expect more unseasonably warm and dry weather conditions for this week.

On Wednesday, a small weather disturbance will graze the northernmost part of our state, bringing a slight chance of snow for parts of the northern mountains, and a slight chance for a sprinkle or two for the Denver metro area. Unfortunately, dry conditions will stay in place for the Southern Front Range, and with gusty westerly winds expected, increased fire danger will be the main feature. Relative humidity readings have been in the 15 to 20 percent range, but with gusty westerly winds midweek, we could be looking at tinderbox conditions. Stay tuned!

Temperatures stay in the upper 50s to upper 60s all through next Sunday, great weather for last weekend before Christmas shopping.

Nick Carter

Nick is a fill-in meteorologist for KRDO.

