Warmer Than Average Weekend Expected

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight, which will actually help to keep overnight lows a touch warmer. Lows will fall into the 20s and 30s by sunrise.

TOMORROW: It will be another day of above average warmth, with highs expected to get into the 50s and 60s by the afternoon. There is a weak cold front that will make a push through the area during the afternoon and early evening, which will likely kick the winds up briefly with 10-20MPH possible. Thanks to this front, temperatures will begin to cool off earlier than usual, however, it should still be a pretty enjoyable afternoon if you choose to spend any time outside.

SUNDAY: While temperatures are expected to be a few degrees cooler thanks to Saturday's weak front, highs on Sunday are still expected to be in the 50s and 60s. Plenty of sunshine and relatively light winds will make for a pleasant day.

EXTENDED: The workweek starts off with highs warming into the 60s for many, with a few spots even approaching 70-degrees! This will come to an end with an approaching cold front on Wednesday that does look to make for a windy day on Wednesday, with wind gusts likely ranging from 30-40MPH. Clouds thicken on Wednesday as well with highs dropping about 10-degrees on Thursday. Although cooler, Thursday will still end up with above average highs as many will still warm into the 50s. Unfortunately for our moisture content in the state, it doesn't appear we can expect anything in the form of rain or snow for the next seven days. With that being said, fire danger will need to be closely monitored... especially as winds fluctuate this week!