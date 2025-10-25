Nice Weather Through the Weekend and Beyond

TODAY: Mostly sunny with a high temperatures of 69° for Colorado Springs and 72° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with ahigh temperature of 70º for Colorado Springs and 72° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70º.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cooler highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.