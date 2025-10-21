Sunny Through Wednesday; Chance for a few Showers Thursday Into Friday

TODAY: A cool morning with mostly sunny skies through the day. High temperatures of 67° for Colorado Springs and 72° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows 35° to 40°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies highs of 69° for Colorado Springs and 73° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower. Highs 65° to 70°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers. Cooler with highs 60° to 65°.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with high temperatures again in the mid 60s to near 70°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs 60° to 65°.