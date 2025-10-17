Sunny Skies Through the Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs 67° for Colorado Springs and 72° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with showers possible. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures of 67° for Colorado Springs and 72° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s.