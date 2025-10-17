Sunny Skies Through the Weekend
TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs 67° for Colorado Springs and 72° for Pueblo.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with showers possible. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures of 67° for Colorado Springs and 72° for Pueblo.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s.