Sunshine & Cooler Temperatures Into the Weekend

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs of 69° for Colorado Springs and 75° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with showers possible. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs of 67° for Colorado Springs and 72° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

