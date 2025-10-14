Warmer Temperatures; PM Shower Possible Wednesday

TODAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with slight chance for an afternoon shower. High temperatures of 71° for Colorado Springs and 76° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon/evening showers. High temperatures of 76° for Colorado Springs and 81° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs 70° to 75°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs 70° to 75°.