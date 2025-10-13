Up & Down Temperatures This Week

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower, mainly in the higher elevations. Cool highs of 58° for Colorado Springs and 63° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Variably to mostly cloudy skies with a light shower possible. Lows in the low 40s to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for a shower. High temperatures of 70° for Colorado Springs and 75° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies high temperatures from the mid 70s to near 80°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s to near 70°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.