Showers Friday & Saturday; Cooler Next Week
TODAY: Variably cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers. High temperatures of 75° for Colorado Springs and 80° for Pueblo.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a for showers. High temperatures from the mid 70s to near 80°.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in mid to upper 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with cooler highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures again in the mid to upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures 70° to 75°.