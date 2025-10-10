Showers Friday & Saturday; Cooler Next Week

TODAY: Variably cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers. High temperatures of 75° for Colorado Springs and 80° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a for showers. High temperatures from the mid 70s to near 80°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in mid to upper 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with cooler highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures again in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures 70° to 75°.