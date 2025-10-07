Cool, Variably Cloudy Tuesday, Then Warmer with Sunshine

TODAY: Early fog then mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs of 58° for Colorado Springs and 64° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Warmer highs in the mid 70s to near 80°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80°.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with cooler highs 60° to 65°.