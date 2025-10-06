Skip to Content
Cool Start to the Week, Then Warmer Highs

Published 3:24 AM

TODAY: Mostly cloudy during the morning, then gradual clearing through the afternoon. Cool highs temperatures of 50° for Colorado Springs and 56° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs of 59° for Colorado Springs and 64° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Warmer highs in the mid 70s to near 80°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs 80° to 85°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures from the mid 70s to near 80°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80°.

