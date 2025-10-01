Lots of Workweek Sunshine; Cooler Weekend Ahead
TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs of 78° for Colorado Springs and 84° for Pueblo.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs of 81° for Colorado Springs and 86° for Pueblo.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST
SATURDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers. Cooler highs in the low to mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with cool highs in the mid to upper 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy highs temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.