Lots of Workweek Sunshine; Cooler Weekend Ahead

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs of 78° for Colorado Springs and 84° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs of 81° for Colorado Springs and 86° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers. Cooler highs in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with cool highs in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy highs temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

