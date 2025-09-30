Warm With Sunshine; Cooler Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs 80° to 85°.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers. Cooler highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with cool highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Cool high temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70°