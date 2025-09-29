Lots of Sunshine This Week

TODAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with slight chance for an afternoon shower. High of 75° for Colorado Springs and 81° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs 80° to 85°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s to near 80°.