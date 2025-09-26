Skip to Content
Weather

Nice Weekend-Clouds and a Shower Possible Sunday

KRDO
By
New
Published 7:30 AM

TODAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a high of 82° for Colorado Springs and 87° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50° to 55°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s to near 80°.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs 75° to 80°.

EXTENDED FORECAST
MONDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers and possibly thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon. Comfortable high temperatures mid 70s to near 80°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs 80° to 85°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s to low 80s.



Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.