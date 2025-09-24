Lots of Sunshine & Warmer Temperatures Ahead

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 69° for Colorado Springs and 75° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy skies with in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs mid 70s to low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers. Comfortable high temperatures upper 70s to low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s to near 80°.