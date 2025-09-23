Skip to Content
Another Round of Showers Possible This Evening

Our current low pressure system will move over Northeast Colorado through the remainder of the day and bring another wave of energy and wrap around moisture on the western periphery. This will help to trigger a few showers/ storms across our region through the late afternoon/evening.
Temps return to seasonal in the 60's/70's through the end of the week. (even some 80's along the lower Arkansas River Valley by Friday.)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with passing showers and a few embedded rumbles of thunder. Skies partially clear before sunrise Wednesday morning. Overnight lows in the 30's and 40's

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

EXTENDED: Temps return to seasonal in the 60's/70's through the end of the week. (even some 80's along the lower Arkansas River Valley by Friday.

