Lots of Sunshine Through the Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs of 68° for Colorado Springs and 74° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs 80° to 85°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.