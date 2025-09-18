Skip to Content
Weather

Lots of Sunshine Through the Weekend

KRDO
By
Published 3:58 AM

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs of 68° for Colorado Springs and 74° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs 80° to 85°.

EXTENDED FORECAST
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.