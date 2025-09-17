Showers & Thunderstorms Today; Drier Weather Through Weekend

TODAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms, some which may become severe with large hail and high wind gusts. Cooler highs of 70° for Colorado Springs and 75° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. A slight chance for a shower. Highs of 68° for Colorado Springs and 74° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs 80° to 85°.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs 80° to 85°.