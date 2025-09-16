Showers & T-Storms-Drier Weather Into Weekend

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. High of 77° for Colorado Springs and 85° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers. Cooler highs of 69° for Colorado Springs and 75° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. A slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low 70s to mid 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs 80° to 85°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs 80° to 85°.