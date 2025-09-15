Skip to Content
Weather

Nice Monday; Showers Tuesday & Wednesday

KRDO
By
today at 4:27 AM
Published 3:22 AM

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with high of 79° for Colorado Springs and 86° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms with a high of 79° for Colorado Springs and 85° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s to mid 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.