Nice Monday; Showers Tuesday & Wednesday

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with high of 79° for Colorado Springs and 86° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms with a high of 79° for Colorado Springs and 85° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s to mid 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.