Cooling Temps with Showers Through Saturday; Nice Sunday

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower through the morning, then possible afternoon/evening thunderstorms. Flash flooding possible, especially in flood-prone areas. High of 80° for Colorado Springs and 85° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible. Highs in the low mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to start, then variably cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms, which may become severe with large hail, high wind gusts and the threat of flash flooding. High of 75° for Colorado Springs and near 80° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 75° to 80°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s for Colorado Springs and upper 80s for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.