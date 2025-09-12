Skip to Content
Weather

Cooling Temps with Showers Through Saturday; Nice Sunday

KRDO
By
Published 3:55 AM

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower through the morning, then possible afternoon/evening thunderstorms. Flash flooding possible, especially in flood-prone areas. High of 80° for Colorado Springs and 85° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible.  Highs in the low mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to start, then variably cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms, which may become severe with large hail, high wind gusts and the threat of flash flooding. High of 75° for Colorado Springs and near 80° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 75° to 80°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s for Colorado Springs and upper 80s for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.