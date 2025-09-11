Showers Possible Through Saturday; Cooler Temperatures This Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and a chance for afternoon thunderstorms, some of which could become severe with large hail and high wind gusts. Highs of 81° for Colorado Springs and 86° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible. Highs in the low mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower and possible thunderstorms, some which may become severe. High of 81° for Colorado Springs and 86° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs 75° to 80°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.