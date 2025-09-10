Warm With A Few Workweek Showers

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. Highs of 86° for Colorado Springs and 90° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs of 85° for Colorado Springs and 90° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower and possible thunderstorms. Highs 80° to 85°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 80° to 85°.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.