Lots of Workweek Sunshine-Showers This Weekend

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs of 85° for Colorado Springs and 90° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Slight chance for an afternoon shower. Warm high of 87° for Colorado Springs and 92° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms. Cooler highs 70° to 75°.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon/ evening showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

