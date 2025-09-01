Skip to Content
Weather

Lots of Sunshine This Week; Weekend Showers Possible

KRDO
By
New
Published 4:35 AM

LABOR DAY:  Mostly sunny skies with a high of 81° for Colorado Springs and 87° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies skies with in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower, possibly a thunderstorm. Highs of 82° for Colorado Springs and 87° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower. Highs 80° to 85°.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Highs 80° to 85°.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.