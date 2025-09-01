Lots of Sunshine This Week; Weekend Showers Possible

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 81° for Colorado Springs and 87° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies skies with in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower, possibly a thunderstorm. Highs of 82° for Colorado Springs and 87° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower. Highs 80° to 85°.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Highs 80° to 85°.