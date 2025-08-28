More PM Rain Showers Each Day Through Weekend

TODAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs of 76° for Colorado Springs and 83° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Variably to partly cloudy skies with in the mid to upper 50s to near 60°.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon/evening. Highs of 77° and 83° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers mainly in the afternoon/evening. Comfortable high temperatures mid 70s to low 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers mainly in the afternoon/evening. Comfortable high temperatures mid 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.