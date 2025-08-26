More Rain, Possible Flooding

WEATHER ALERT DAY for the possibility of flooding.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs of 70° for Colorado Springs and 75° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with in the mid to upper 50s to near 60°.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mostly in the afternoon and evening. High of 81° for Colorado Springs and 84° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s to near 80°.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers mainly in the afternoon/evening. Comfortable high temperatures upper 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower and comfortable highs in the mid 70s to low 80s