More Rain, Possible Flooding

Published 4:11 AM

WEATHER ALERT DAY for the possibility of flooding.

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy skies with showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs of 70° for Colorado Springs and 75° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with in the mid to upper 50s to near 60°.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mostly in the afternoon and evening. High of 81° for Colorado Springs and 84° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80°.

EXTENDED FORECAST
FRIDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s to near 80°.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers mainly in the afternoon/evening. Comfortable high temperatures upper 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower and comfortable highs in the mid 70s to low 80s

Chevy Chevalier

