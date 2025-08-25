Skip to Content
More Rain and T-Storms-Flooding Possible

TODAY & TUESDAY:  Mostly cloudy skies with showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Flooding is the primary concern.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with in the mid to upper 50s to near 60°.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with showers with possible thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon and evening. Highs 80° to 85°. Flooding is the primary concern.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s to near 80°.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers, maybe a few thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Comfortable high temperatures upper 70s to low 80s.

