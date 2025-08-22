Cooler, Much Wetter Weather On the Way

FORECAST for Friday, 21 August 2025

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies becoming cloudy in the afternoon and a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possibly thunderstorms. High temperatures in the mid 87° for Colorado Springs and 92° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with in the mid to upper 50s to near 60°.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible, primarily in the afternoon/evening. Cooler highs of 80° for Colorado Springs and 85° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible, primarily in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Variably cloudy skies with showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers thunderstorms.. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.